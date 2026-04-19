Singer Nikhita Gandhi REACTS To Badshah's Tateeree Row, Says He's Being Targeted: 'Many Have Done Inappropriate Stuff, None Were Held'

Nikhita Gandhi Defends Badshah Amid Tateeree Row | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has previously collaborated with rapper-singer Badshah on hit tracks like Jugnu and O Sajna, recently reacted to his Haryanvi song Tateeree controversy, which sparked massive backlash over its allegedly vulgar lyrics, offensive language, gestures, and visuals featuring girls in school uniforms, after which the video was deleted. Nikhita defended Badshah, stating that he is being targeted and that she feels bad for him.

Nikhita Gandhi Defends Badshah Amid Tateeree Controversy

Speaking to Variety India, Nikhita said that Badshah is going through the controversy because she believes it has been 'misconstrued to a large extent.' She added that she feels bad for him and does not think the things he is being blamed for are, in actuality, as accused.

The singer added, "I think I would leave it at the fact that there are a lot of people who have done a lot of cringey stuff, a lot of really inappropriate stuff as well and none of them have been held accountable. So I think it's unfortunate that he's being targeted, to be honest. I can't speak for all artists, but in my case, I'm not political or I don't get into these kind of conversations."

'I Really Hope That Badshah Is Fine'

She said that these opinions are very personal and it is similar to one’s right to not discuss who they voted for. She added that she is an artist and focuses only on music and spreading joy and happiness to people. Nikhita further said she feels bad when an artist is targeted and pulled into something more political than what they are known for, and she hopes Badshah is fine.

After the backlash, Badshah recently shared a revamped version of his controversial track titled Tateeree Phir Se, stating that the 'offensive' parts have been removed.