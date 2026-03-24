Did Badshah Secretly Marry Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi After 5 Years Of Divorce? Bride's Mother Shares Viral Pheras & Varmala Video

Badshah, Isha Rikhi | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Badshah, who faced major controversy over his now-deleted Haryanvi song Tateeree, criticised for allegedly offensive lyrics, language, gestures, and visuals featuring girls in school uniforms, is back in the headlines. Viral videos and photos from his secret wedding to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi have taken social media by storm. The couple had been rumoured to be dating earlier, but they never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Badshah, Isha Rikhi Married?

On Tuesday, March 24, Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared exclusive photos and videos from her daughter’s wedding to Badshah. The clips show the couple in traditional wedding outfits, exchanging varmalas in the presence of their close family and friends. Given that Isha’s mother shared these videos, it appears likely that they are indeed married. As of now, Badshah and Isha have not yet commented on the wedding.

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Another clip from Poonam shows Badshah and Isha performing the pheras. Several photos from the event also surfaced, highlighting the couple, with the rapper's weight-loss transformation clearly visible. In one of the pictures, Isha can be seen with sindoor on her forehead, hinting that some of the pictures could be from post-wedding celebrations rather than the ceremony itself.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on Facebook, welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017, and eventually separated in 2020.

Currently, Jasmine lives in London with her daughter Jessamy.

Back in 2022, reports of Badshah dating Isha surfaced. According to Pinkvilla, the couple met at a common friend’s party and instantly hit it off. It was further revealed that they bonded over their shared tastes in music and films during the event.