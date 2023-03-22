Sima Taparia is back to play cupid in Indian Matchmaking S3 - Details Inside

Sima Taparia | Photo from Instagram

Sima Taparia, a popular matchmaker from Mumbai, is back with the third season of ‘Indian Matchmaking’, where she will single teens all across the globe to find a perfect match, using her decades of experience and some standard techniques.

Her matchmaking skills will reach from New York to New Delhi, Miami to London, attending to both old and new clients on the show.

Netflix India took to their official Instagram handle to announce the arrival of the reality show. The post reads: "Looks like the stars have aligned for us one more time! @simatapariaofficial is coming back with another season of #IndianMatchmaking on April 21"

The first season of this reality show was aired on July 20, 2020, with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, J.C. Begley, and Smriti Mundhra handling the production.

Netizens' reaction to the announcement

As soon as the video was shared, loyal viewers of the show bombarded the comment section, showing their excitement.

One user wrote, "She is too old school, but it’s still a fun watch." Another person commented, "Life ke stars kab align honge."

While some were excited, others also showed disappointment over the show’s comeback.

What does Sima say about the third season?

Talking about the latest season, she said that the third was difficult, but they could wrap it up on a positive note. She further revealed that the third season will witness some of the difficult couples she attended, unique pairings, and probably a few happy endings."

She also assured the audience that they would witness at least one couple's marriage proposal in the third season. This 8-episode reality show is all set to stream on Netflix starting April 21, 2023.