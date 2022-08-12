'Indian Matchmaking' fame Sima Taparia says Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas aren't a good fit: 'He looks so small'

Sima Taparia is back again as Mumbai matchmaker in Netflix original 'Indian Matchmaking', which has returned for a second season.

Sima Taparia gained fame and popularity right after the show dropped in 2020 and two years later she is back again and is seen as a matchmaker in the show's second season.

The show released on August 10 and now, Sima aunty is in the headlines for making a controversial statement about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

In the second episode of the new season, she asked her client Nadia to stop seeing her love interest Vishal just because he is seven years younger than her.

When Nadia tries to defend her choice by citing the example of Nick and Priyanka’s successful relationship, Sima prides herself on being old-fashioned and says, “But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They have married, but it's not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks older.”

She added, “Two-three years okay, but seven years younger, I mean, they'll not be, because they'll have a difference. Matureness is very important. You are more mature because you are seven years elder. So I think we'll drop Vishal.”

For the unversed, 'Indian Matchmaking' sparked many controversies after its debut. Meanwhile, Sima secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

The Netflix show's first season offered an inside look at the custom of matchmaking in Indian cultures through a contemporary lens.

The eight-episode series based on arrange marriages had a huge ensemble of interesting personalities, starting with Sima. The famous line from the show, "Hello, I am Sima Taparia from Mumbai," had gone viral on social media ever since the show had released.

While some people found the show a little regressive, it shed light on the bitter reality which is quite prevalent across India. It is hard to believe that the reality series was not designed as a comedy, with the awkward pauses, choice of music, and some of the dialogues that might leave you in splits.

The idea of matching 'kundlis,' finding a girl who has 'fair skin' and a 'good height' or is 'flexible' in nature, and the matchmaker's famous advice - 'you will have to compromise', makes up for most of the show.