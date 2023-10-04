Silambarasan TR Heaps Praises On Siddharth's Chithha, Says, 'Extremely Proud'

Despite the onslaught of controversies which the film is marred in, Siddharth's hard-hitting release Chithha, which deals with a sensitive subject with child abuse, has found critical reception and fan love at the box-office.

Since it's release on September 28, 2023 in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the movie has been enjoying a lot of high praises from actors and technicians from different industries. The latest to join the bandwagon is Pathu Thala actor Silambarasan TR. STR or Simbu as his fans affectionately call him, took to Twitter to heap praises on the film, while commending Siddharth for choosing to champion such a script.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, the actor penned, "#Chiththa is beyond hard hitting! A very sensitive subject handled in the lightest way possible with much clarity! Hats off to the director @DirSUarunkumar

Extremely proud of actor #Siddharth for choosing this script and producing it! Congrats to team #Chiththa."

ABOUT CHITHHA

Addressing a press meet in Hyderabad, Siddharth revealed that Telugu distributors were skeptical about releasing Chithha, also known as Chinna in Telugu, which will now finally witness release across Telugu speaking states on October 6.

Dealing with the troubling subject of child abuse, Chithha stars the actor as a common man who must look out for the serial culprit/pedophile and save his little niece. The movie also stars Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen and Nayattu fame in Malayalam. With Chithha, the actress marks her official foray in Tamil cinema.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR STR?

Following the success of Pathu Thala, where the actor locked horns with Gautham Vasudev Menon as the principal antagonist, STR will be next seen in Desingh Periyasamy's STR 48 alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film will be bankrolled by the actor's all-time idol Kamal Haasan, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.