 Emotional Siddharth Makes Shocking Revelation Over Chithha's Delayed Telugu Release (WATCH VIDEO)
The actor brought light upon the views of sceptical distributors over the fate of his recent Tamil release in Telugu-speaking states

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image

Despite being unnecessarily dragged in the face of unwarranted controversies, actor Siddharth's recent release Chithha has amassed massive fan love and critical appreciation, since its release on September 28, 2023.

The film was released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on the said date. However, when it comes to the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a delay was witnessed as enough screens were not alloted in the mentioned states for the film's seamless release.

article-image

Addressing a press meet in Hyderabad, the 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' actor addressed the elephant in the room and revealed the reason behind the delay in releasing Chithha, also known as Chinna in Telugu.

When translated from Telugu, Siddharth shares, “In Tamil Nadu, Red Giant Movies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin sir watched the film, loved it, and bought the Tamil distribution rights for the film. In Kerala, the number one distributor of the state, Gokulam Gopalan sir watched the film, said he hadn’t seen such a film in over 55 years. In Karnataka, the KGF movie distributors (KRG Studios) watched the film and bought the Karnataka distribution rights. In Telugu, they asked me: ‘who will watch a Siddharth cinema?’ I said if I make a good film, the audience will watch it. This is a film that should have been released on the 28th. I couldn’t get theaters due to this reason. But then Sunil sir from Asian Films’ called me up, looking at the film’s potential. Sunil sir, Janvi, thank you for coming."

Watch the video below where an emotional Siddharth tears up on having to explain his predicament.

article-image

ABOUT CHITHHA

Dealing with the troubling subject of child abuse, Chithha stars Siddharth as a common man who must look out for the serial culprit and save his little niece. Directed by Arun Kumar, the movie also stars Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen fame.

article-image

