'Sikh Community Ka Hum Aadar Karte Hai': After FIR, R Madhavan Clarifies He Wasn't Smoking In Dhurandhar 2 Scene While Saying Lines From Dasam Granth

R Madhavan On Dhurandhar 2 Smoking Scene Controversy | Instagram / YouTube

An FIR has been filed against the makers of Dhurandhar The Revenge by the Sikh community for disrespecting Guru Gobind Singh's Dasam Granth. They have claimed that R Madhavan's character was seen smoking while saying lines from the Dasam Granth. However, Madhavan shared a video, and clarified that he wasn't smoking while saying the lines.

The actor, in the video, said, "We have come to know that some people have an issue with one of the scenes of the film, in which, while saying lines from Guru Gobind Singh's Dasam Granth, I was smoking a cigarette, and this has hurt them. But let me assure you that this is not true. There's a misunderstanding because I am sure that before I said the lines, Aditya Dhar told me that before saying the lines, put out the cigarette, and there won't be smoke coming from your mouth, nor will there be smoke on screen during the scene, because it is very pak and pavitra for them. So, I had put out the cigarette."

He further said that they don't want to hurt anybody, and they are with the Sikh community, and they respect them a lot. The actor also stated that before the release of his movies, he always visits the Golden Temple.

Madhavan again clarified that at the start of the scene, there's a cigarette in his hand, but later he puts it out. "If we have offended anyone knowingly or unknowingly, please forgive us," he concluded.

Reportedly, the FIR has been filed at Mulund Police Station by Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation 'Sikhs in Maharashtra'.

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Keer also shared a video slamming the makers and captioned it as, "I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2 (sic)."

While Madhavan has shared a clarification about it, director Aditya Dhar has not posted anything about the controversy.