Sikandar Music Composer Santhosh Narayanan Reveals Leaving Qatar Right Before 'Complete Shutdown' Of Airports Due To US-Iran Conflict

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan revealed that he narrowly made it out of the Middle East before airports were shut down amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The composer shared that he had departed from Qatar just in time, as airspace across parts of West Asia was cleared following reports of missile launches and coordinated strikes.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Santhosh informed his followers that he was likely on one of the final flights to leave the region before operations were suspended. He also expressed concern for those who remain stranded due to the sudden shutdown.

He wrote, “My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via starlink as I am flying into the U.S Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region.”

My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via starlink as I am flying into the U.S Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region. 🌹🌹🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) February 28, 2026

The crisis escalated after Israel and the United States reportedly carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The developments triggered retaliatory threats and led to the closure of airspace in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, severely affecting international flight routes. Airlines were forced to reroute or cancel services, while airports set up help desks to assist stranded passengers.

Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo have reportedly stated that they are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and continuously monitoring the situation. The airlines added that operations will resume once safe air corridors are available and advised passengers to rely on official updates.

Who is Santhosh Narayanan?

Santhosh Narayanan, known for his distinctive sound in Tamil cinema, made his debut with Attakathi, directed by Pa. Ranjith. Over the years, he has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam films. In 2025, he composed the background score for Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, as well as Retro featuring Suriya, and Thalaivan Thalaivii starring Vijay Sethupathi. This year, he also composed music for Vaa Vaathiyaar, headlined by Karthi, and is currently working on Seyon starring Sivakarthikeyan.