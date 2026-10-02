Sigma X Review: 'Slick Heist Action Drama', 'Strictly Average'; Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Directorial Debut Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Sigma X Review | Instagram

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, Sigma, has hit the big screens. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. It was supposed to hit the big screens on July 31, 2026, but as Vijay's Jana Nayagan was released on July 23, 2026, the makers of Sigma decided to postpone their movie. Now, finally, the movie has been released, and many people have watched it. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Just watched #Sigma! 🔥 Slick heist action drama. Great directorial debut by @official_jsj bro ! @sundeepkishan shines with his energetic performance and action. An absolute theatrical experience (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Sigma Strictly Average 🙌 Only positive fast screenplay 🙌. Outdated story and average director making style. Thaman S Songs & BGM RECENT WORST WORK 🙌 1.5/5 ✅ (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "A gripping theatrical experience! 🎬 Sundeep Kishan radiates energy while Faria Abdullah carries her role with pure charm. 👌 Story, screenplay and cast performance blend seamlessly for maximum impact (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

So, Sigma has received mixed reviews from netizens.

Sigma Advance Booking

Sigma had a decent advance booking. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs. 5.21 crore gross (six days) during the pre-sales with block seats, and without block seats, the collection was Rs. 4.30 crore.

Sigma Box Office Collection

Sigma is expected to take a decent start at the box office, and on its first day, it might earn around Rs. 4-5 crore. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Sangeetha Sornalingam Watches Sigma

While Vijay has not yet reacted to Sigma's release, his estranged wife and Jason's mother, Sangeetha Sornalingam, was spotted at a theatre in Chennai on Friday morning.