‘I Know Exactly Who’s Behind This’: Sundeep Kishan Calls Out ‘Paid’ Trolls Targeting Him And His Film Sigma; Actress Jyotika Backs Actor |

Sundeep Kishan has called out what he described as “targeted anti-tweets” aimed at him and his latest film Sigma ahead of its October 2 release. The actor claimed that he knows who is behind the posts and who is allegedly paying for them, while warning those involved that they have “more to lose” than him.

Taking to X, Sundeep wrote, “I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol.” He further claimed, “I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well,” before adding, “Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me.”

I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol

I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well…

Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me..

Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi ￼￼:) — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) October 1, 2026

The actor concluded his post with a warning: “Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi,” which roughly translates to, “If it becomes direct, everyone will get caught, so be careful.”

Truth always comes out eventually. Stay strong and keep focusing on your work. The love and support from genuine people will always speak louder. — Jyotika (@JyotikaSadanah) October 1, 2026

Sundeep’s post drew support from several social-media users, including actress Jyotika, who commented, “Truth always comes out eventually. Stay strong and keep focusing on your work. The love and support from genuine people will always speak louder.” Other users also urged Sundeep to ignore the negativity and concentrate on his film. One user wrote, “Forget the negativity anna. Your hard work definitely needs much more appreciation.”

The controversy comes just ahead of Sigma, which marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jyotika has separately extended her wishes to the Sigma team on Instagram. Praising Jason Sanjay ahead of his directorial debut, she wrote, “My heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy.” She further praised his growth, describing him as “mature, composed, real” and “the finest son to your parents”, before wishing the entire team success and blessings.

Sigma is an upcoming bilingual action-adventure/heist film written and directed by Jason Sanjay, marking his feature directorial debut. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead, with Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan and Yog Japee among the supporting cast. The trailer reveals a Rs. 500-crore heist at the centre of the story, with Sundeep playing a radio host who gets pulled into an elaborate robbery involving an underworld operation. Faria plays Sam, an RJ and Sundeep’s love interest, while the film combines action, comedy, romance, treasure-hunt elements and high-stakes heist drama. Produced by Lyca Productions, with music by S Thaman and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant, Sigma is scheduled to release worldwide on October 2, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.