Sundeep Kishan unveils his first look from the film 'Michael' on his birthday

Sundeep Kishan's birthday has come bearing a gift for his loving fans. The actor has brought back the 90s action hero, only this time - it's bigger and better.

The star unveiled the look of his upcoming pan-India film, 'Michael', and it is all shades hot!

The stunning poster features Sundeep Kishan's ripped muscles, chiselled bod, and muscular action avatar. From what we hear, the actor prepped for a year to transform into a new leaf and achieve the massive transformation.

While sharing his excitement, Sundeep Kishan said, "'Michael' is a labour of love and hard work. The character is very close to my heart because I am Micheal. I had to work to be the best version of myself. I prepped for a year and shot it in the span of two years. So, I have spent a lot of time in my role."

"Collaborating with an actor of Vijay Sethupathi's calibre has been a terrific learning experience so far. I am sure 'Michael' will connect with the audience all across the nation," he further added.

Sundeep Kishan's intense and muscular action avatar has set the tone right for the massive action love story of the year. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the actor will play the titular role in the ambitious project.

It will also feature the superstar and brilliant actor Vijay Sethupathi in an extended action cameo. The film will have a grand scale release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:16 PM IST