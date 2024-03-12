 Sidhu Moosewala's Mother DELIVERED Twins? Check Father Balkaur Singh's FIRST Reaction
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

In February 2024, rumours were going around stating that the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents were expecting another child. According to the Tribune, the singer's uncle Chamkaur Singh confirmed that Sidhu's mother, Charan Singh, opted for IVF treatment and is due in March. 

There are rumours circulating on social media about 58-year-old Charan Kaur being admitted to the hospital and she may give birth to a child any time soon. There are also speculations that the late singer's mother has given birth to twins.

On Tuesday, March 12, Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, issued a statement and reacted to his wife's pregnancy rumours. "We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumors being circulated about the family. Any news will be shared by the family with all of you," he wrote on Facebook in Punjabi.

Check it out:

According to the autopsy report, Sidhu along with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh, left his house at 4.30 p.m. on May 29, 2022.

Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by 19 bullets and died within 15 minutes.

