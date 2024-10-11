'Side Ho Jao': Angry Kajol Yells, Calls Out Those Wearing Shoes Inside Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Kajol lost her cool at those who entered the Durga Puja pandal wearing shoes. Since the last couple of days, Kajol is busy with the pujo festivities and several videos of the actress from North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Santacruz have been doing the rounds on social media. Kajol was also caught on camera expressing her displeasure towards visitors who entered the pandal wearing shoes.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kajol is seen visibly upset as she confronted the individuals getting close to the Durga idols wearing shoes. She appeared furious as she pointed out the importance of maintaining decorum in sacred spaces.

Pointing at someone, the actress yelled, "Side ho jaiye, aapne joote pehne hai. No shoes please. Everyone who is wearing shoes, please move aside. All of you'll please have respect, this is a puja. Thank you so much."

Addressing those standing behind her, Kajol added, "Please don't push yourself against the barricade because it will only lead to injury."

When Kajol lost her calm, her actress-sister Tanishaa Mukerji and actress Alia Bhatt was also present near near. Soon after Kajol shouted at those wearing shoes, Tanishaa can be seen telling Alia, "Even I am scared now."

Take a look at Kajol's video here:

Earlier today, Kajol was spotted at the pandal with her actor-husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug. On Thursday, she was seen serving bhog to the devotees along with Yug, like every year.

Every year on Durga Puja, Kajol gives fans a sneak peek into her family festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and it is written by Kanika Dhillon. It will stream on Netflix from October 25.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol's other upcoming project include the action-thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.