Video: Jaya Bachchan Hugs & Kisses Kajol, Offers Prayers At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Like everyone right now, Jaya Bachchan is making sure to embrace the spirit of festivities. She visited Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to offer prayers. On Thursday (October 10), several videos and pictures from the pandal are making rounds on the internet.

For the occasion, Jaya opted for a yellow saree with a pink border. She was seen interacting with fellow devotees at the pandal.

But, what grabbed the attention was her interaction with Kajol. Kajol wore a floral red-pink-toned saree. Jaya greeted Kajol with a warm hug and also posed for the picture together.

On Wednesday evening, cousins and actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted seeking blessings. They both were dressed in traditional attire.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over demon 'Mahishasur.' Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. In other parts of the country, during the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It will be available for streaming from October 25.

The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)" The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

Kajol's other projects include the action thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.