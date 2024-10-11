Kajol Serves Bhog With Son Yug At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Kajol is currently busy with Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. On Thursday (October 10), Kajol was spotted at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Santacruz with her industry friends and family members. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media in which she is seen serving bhog to the devotees along with her son, Yug, like every year.

For the auspicious occasion, Kajol opted for a floral red-pink-toned saree. Continuing the tradition, Kajol served bhog to those who visited the Durga Puja pandal.

In the clip, Kajol can be seen holding a large bowl of bhog and serving food to people. Another video shows Yug walking with her serving bhog to the guests, sitting in a queue. Take a look at the videos here:

Every year on Durga Puja, Kajol gives fans a sneak peek into her family festivities. On Thursday, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rani Mukerji also visited the pandal to offer prayers.

For the occasion, Jaya opted for a yellow saree with a pink border. She was seen interacting with fellow devotees at the pandal. But, what grabbed the attention was her interaction with Kajol. Jaya greeted Kajol with a warm hug and also posed for the picture together.

Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pyjama. He arrived alone to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and it is written by Kanika Dhillon. It will stream on Netflix from October 25.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol's other upcoming project include the action-thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.