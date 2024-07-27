Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals He Panicked Before Intimate Scenes With Deepika Padukone, Recalls Karan Johar's Advice

Siddhant Chaturvedi starred opposite Deepika Padukone in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan.In the movie, Chaturvedi's character cheats on his girlfriend, played by Ananya Panday, with Padukone's character, who is Panday's cousin and half-sister.

Siddhant and Deepika shared many intimate scenes in the film. Recalling these moments, Chaturvedi admitted that he 'panicked' before filming them. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor revealed that Karan Johar called him to offer advice. “Karan called me, and he was like, ‘What’s the problem?’ And I told him everything. He was like, ‘Dude, you are a professional, and just behave like one. This is your job’.”

Chaturvedi also revealed that his father gave him a pep-talk and said, "Listen, in India, 99% of the people will do anything to have this opportunity. They won’t even think about it for a second. What are you even thinking? Please be a man, be professional, this is your job’.”

Further, his father also reminded him of the big opportunity he was given to star in a Dharma Productions movie with Deepika, where Shakun Batra is directing him.

Siddhant’s relatives had an interesting reaction to the film. He said that his relatives had lost, and they thought that he was 'overdoing it'. He shared that his maternal uncle was shy the whole time and would only smile at him.

"I was like, ‘First watch the film and understand what it is about’, but all they cared to is focus on the intimate scenes and smile about it. Nobody spoke about it like that, concluded Siddhant.

On the work front, Siddhant has Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan and Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri in the lead.