Shweta Tiwari files complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli for abusing daughter Palak

Shweta Tiwari has filed a complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli of physical assault. The TV actress claimed he beats and abuses her daughter Palak, the complaint was filed at Samta Nagar Police Station, Kandivali (E).

A report in SpotBoyE stated the mother and daughter were spotted in tears outside a police station, screaming very loudly. Shweta told the cops Abhinav is often under the influence of alcohol when he uses abusive language and even slapped Shweta’s daughter Palak.

The entertainment portal stated, he was later brought down to the police station for interrogation in the presence of Shweta and Palak, which lasted for nearly 4 hours. The report filed against Abhinav, read he abused stepdaughter Palak in filthy language.

Since last year, there have been reports of the couple hitting a rough patch, however the two kept denying all claims at the time. BollywoodLife earlier reported, Shweta has accused Abhinav of passing obscene comment and showing her obscene model’s photo in his mobile since October 2017. He has also been charged under section No.342/19 u/s 354-A, 323, 504, 506, 509 IPC r/w 67-A IT act for the same offence.