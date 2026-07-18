Shreya Kalra & Rishabh Jaiswal To Sue Bhavya Singh? Splitsvilla Fame Breaks Silence With Fiery Response- VIDEO |

Splitsvilla fame Bhavya Singh recently appeared on a podcast with Lakshay and Archit Kaushik, where she took aim at Shreya Kalra and her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal. During the conversation, Bhavya used abusive language while speaking about the couple and alleged, "Ye dono hi kisi aur ke paise par palte hain," before adding, "Haan, sugar daddy hain unke." Following her remarks, Shreya and Rishabh's team have reportedly decided to initiate legal action against the reality star.

Bhavya later took to her Instagram Stories to react to the reported legal notice. In the video, she said, "Mereko na dhamki mat diya karo, kara karo." She further claimed, "Mereko subah-subah call aaya lugai (apparently referring to Rishabh) ka. Itna fattu aadmi hai, by God. Fan club khol ke baitha hai apni bandi ka..." Bhavya alleged that she received a call informing her that Shreya and Rishabh's team were planning to file a defamation and character assassination case against her, claiming that Shreya's mother had been unwell since the podcast aired.

Questioning the reported legal action, Bhavya referred to Shreya's previous remarks about Shivangi Joshi and said, "Jab ye Shivangi ke baare mein bol rahi hai, tab woh theek hai?" She concluded the video by saying, "I have seen a lot of court cases in my podcast journey, so let's do that." Bhavya also claimed that she had conveyed to Shreya's team that she was willing to remove the controversial portion from the podcast if Rishabh publicly apologised to her on social media.

Neither Shreya nor Rishabh has yet posted anything about taking legal action against Bhavya.

Bhavya Singh is a reality TV personality, influencer and podcast host who rose to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 in 2019. Known for her outspoken personality and unfiltered opinions, she became one of the most talked-about contestants on the dating reality show. Following her stint on television, Bhavya built a strong presence on social media and launched her own podcast, where she interviews reality TV stars, influencers and digital creators. Her podcast has often made headlines for its candid conversations, controversial remarks and celebrity revelations.