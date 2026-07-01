'Eliminate Her': Lock Upp Viewers Slam Shreya Kalra After Explosive Fights With Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopra & Others

Lock Upp Viewers Slam Shreya Kalra After Explosive Fights With Dheeraj Dhoopar, Harshad Chopra & Others |

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp was packed with heated confrontations, with most of the drama revolving around Shreya Kalra. She first got into a war of words with Dheeraj Dhoopar before taking digs at him, Shivangi Joshi and a few other television actors over their careers. As the episode progressed, Shreya also found herself in verbal spats with Sufi Motiwala, Pamela Serena and Akanksha Chamola.

Following the episode, social media was flooded with criticism, with several viewers accusing Shreya of being disrespectful towards senior television actors. While some slammed her behaviour inside the house, others even demanded that Netflix eliminate her from the reality show.

Ye Shreya kya bol rahi hai bhai. Harshad is arrogant lmao 🤣. Bhai arrogant hota to itne sal industry mein survive nahi karta. Itne hit shows nahi deta. Lol 😂 isko koi bhav nahi de raha hai isliye ye sab kar rahi hai.#HarshadChopda #Lockupp #Lockupp2 — Apeksha🇮🇳 (@ApekshaBhosale9) July 1, 2026

And Dheeraj is a long time ITV actor bhai. Shivangi Harshad jaisa fd nhi hai, but he has worked enough. Karela neither respects newcomers nor veterans. She cant respect anyone. #Lockupp #Lockupp2 — Riya 🦋 (@soulisephemeral) July 1, 2026

One user tweeted, "Ye Shreya kya bol rahi hai bhai. Harshad is arrogant lmao. Bhai arrogant hota to itne sal industry mein survive nahi karta. Itne hit shows nahi deta. Lol isko koi bhav nahi de raha hai isliye ye sab kar rahi hai." Defending Dheeraj Dhoopar, another wrote, "And Dheeraj is a long time ITV actor bhai. Shivangi Harshad jaisa fd nhi hai, but he has worked enough. Karela neither respects newcomers nor veterans. She can't respect anyone."

Shreya kalra is becoming irritating man,she is trying to pick up fights for no reason man !! #lockupp2 — 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙟𝙞 🥀 (@CallmePooji) July 1, 2026

This women needs therapy such an idiot women lol Shivangi hasn’t even said anything nd just becoz harshad gave her answer yesterday she is talking rubbish

Eliminate this shreya🤬#ShivangiJoshi #HarshadChopda #Lockupp2 https://t.co/qewCkBNVqj — BeUnique✨ (@BeUnique066) July 1, 2026

Netflix's Lock Upp: Netizens Demand Shreya Kalra's Elimination

Calling out Shreya for repeatedly picking fights inside the house, another user wrote, "Shreya Kalra is becoming irritating man, she is trying to pick up fights for no reason man!" Urging the makers to evict her, one more commented, "This women needs therapy such an idiot women lol Shivangi hasn’t even said anything and just because Harshad gave her an answer yesterday she is talking rubbish. Eliminate this Shreya."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes releasing every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show follows a five-day-a-week schedule, while Judgement Day episodes bring major twists and eliminations.