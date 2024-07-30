Shraddha Kapoor & Spiritual Guru Anirudhacharya To Appear On Laughter Chef: Reports

Colors TV's Laughter Chef has gone ahead to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. Hosted by Bharti Singh, the show witnesses popular faces like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair and others as the contestants, who, in pairs cook to impress celebrity chef Harpal Singh, the judge of the show.

Every week, the show witnesses popular faces as guests on the show and this week around, the names of the guests that may appear on the show are quite interesting. According to reports in the media, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen as a celebrity guest on the show. The actress may be seen promoting her upcoming film 'Laughter Chef.' On the other hand, reports also suggest that spiritual guru Anirudh acharya, who has gone ahead to be an internet sensation with his quirky replies to his followers will also be seen as a celebrity guest on the show this week.

A video of his arrival in Mumbai, on the sets of Laughter Chef has also been shared on his Instagram handle. In this video, Anirudh acharya is being papped by the media on the sets of Laughter Chef.

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef has gone ahead to become the number one show on Colors TV and has also been grabbing the 6th spot on the TRP charts week after week. The show has also seen Jasmin Bhasin, Faisu, Tejasswi Prakash, social media sensation Orry and others appear as celebrity guests.