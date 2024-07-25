Shraddha Kapoor Adorns ₹1.29 Lakh Red Anarkali For Stree 2 Promotions

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 25, 2024
The most beautiful 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor dolled up for her upcoming movie's song release last evening.
All images by Varinder Chawla
Stree 2 is an upcoming horror movie, a sequel to the first part. Shradhha Kapoor adorned a beautiful red Anarkali.
Shraddha was wearing a Heba jacket lehenga set by Jigar Malia. This outfit costs a whopping 1.29 lakhs on their website.
This red anarkali features a red jacket with embellieshed hand embroidery and gold dori. Shraddha has been seen promoting her movie in the signature 'Braid' that apparently holds all the witch power according to her movie character.
The actress has been promoting her movie in exquisite red outfits and she did so last evening too, at the song launch.
To elevate the look, she styled her long braid with red roses and draped her braid in shimmery thread loop.
Shraddha kept it minimal with the jewelry. She chose go bare with the neck since the outfit was too loud and a designer piece in itself. She adorned rings, bracelets and earrings that complimented her outfit.