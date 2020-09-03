Shraddha Kapoor pens birthday wish for 'precious Baapu' Shakti Kapoor

Actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him.

Shraddha posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her father in a loose green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans.

"Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe," she wrote with the picture.