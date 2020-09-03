Sushant Singh Rajput case: Zaid Vilatra remanded in NCB custody for seven days

A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded an alleged contraband dealer, arrested in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till September 9.

The accused, Zaid Vilatra (21), was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court which remanded him in NCB's custody for seven days for further probe in the case.

The agency told the court that Vilatra has revealed names of many persons to whom he supplied drugs. His custodial interrogation was "most essential and crucial" as it maylead to the main player in the drug field, it said.

The NCB further said it is "investigating the drug angle in the case of Rajput's death and therefore, it is highly substantive and needs to be investigated throughly so as to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood".

The investigation in the case is at preliminary stage as the revelation made by the accused is to be verified, and the known as well as unknown accused need to be traced and apprehended, it added.

Later, talking to reporters, Vilatra's lawyer Taraq Sayyed said he has filed an application before the court, claiming his client has not given any voluntary statement to the probe agency and that they (NCB) have taken his statement by force.

The NCB on Wednesday said it arrested Vilatra and one Basit Parihar in connection with the drug trafficking case linked to the Rajput death case.

Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", were recovered from Vilatra, officials said.