Shraddha Kapoor is a millennial icon as she flaunts her 'no makeup' look at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor has marked 2019 with her back to back successful films 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore'. The diva has always come up with subtle fashion choices, but above all, we love how she exudes confidence while flaunting her bare face sans makeup in public.
Shraddha was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with Tiger Shroff. The duo returned from their extensive shoot schedule for Baaghi 3, in Serbia. Shraddha wore a solid red top, paired with classic blue jeans. She kept her look chic and comfortable with black boots and a sling bag.
On the other hand Tiger wore a mauve t-shirt with black pants and layered it with a stunning black leather jacket.
On work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3, the franchise films she started with Tiger Shroff in 2016, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.
Kapoor will also be seen essaying the role of a dance coach in Street Dancer 3D. Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan.
According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.
