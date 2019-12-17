Shraddha Kapoor is a millennial icon as she flaunts her 'no makeup' look at the airport

On work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3, the franchise films she started with Tiger Shroff in 2016, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Kapoor will also be seen essaying the role of a dance coach in Street Dancer 3D. Apart from Shraddha, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.