'Showed Other Person's Class': Neil Nitin Mukesh SLAMS Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Amid Daler Mehndi 'Drunk' Video Row

Neil Nitin Mukesh Slams Daler Mehndi's Public Humiliation | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has reacted to the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi in Uttarakhand. A few days ago, Daler was performing live at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri when Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted him over alleged alcohol consumption. Following the incident, Daler’s brother, Mika Singh, came out in his support, stating that the singer had been unwell for years and does not consume alcohol. Since then, several celebrities have voiced their support for Daler amid the controversy.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Reacts To Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Controversy

Reacting to the controversy, Neil said he was deeply "hurt" by the incident, emphasising that Daler is a senior artist who deserves respect. He added that humanity should always come first.

The actor stated that if someone has an issue with an artist or their performance, they should wait until the performance is over before addressing the matter privately. He said that if something does not sit right with someone, they should speak to the person in private and try to understand the situation rather than create chaos in front of the audience.

Neil Nitin Mukesh Takes A Dig At Subodh Uniyal

Taking a dig at Uniyal, Neil said, "Humiliating someone like that, especially an artist who has been around for so many years, was truly heartbreaking. It just showed the other person’s class, you know, and also made us question where humanity is heading."

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Meanwhile, in the latest development, Mika Singh claimed during a press conference on October 23 that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had apologised to him on behalf of MLA Subodh Uniyal over the allegations against Daler Mehndi.

