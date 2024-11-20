 'Should Uplift Indian Cinema's Standards': Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Aryan Khan's Debut As Director
On Tuesday, proud dad SRK announced that Aryan will mark his directorial debut in 2025 with a one-of-a-kind Bollywood series, that has also been written by him. The show will take the audience into the glamorous world of Bollywood and show what it takes for an outsider to make it into the showbiz.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, is all set to mark his debut as a director in 2025, and the announcement of the same was made on Tuesday. And soon after, actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the post, lauding Aryan for choosing to be behind the cameras instead of becoming an actor.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "It's great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make up, loose weight, doll up and think they are actors. We should collectively uplift the standards of Indian cinema, that is the need of the hour. And those who have resources often end up taking easiest roads."

She went on to say, "We need more people behind the cameras, good that Aryan Khan is taking road less travelled. Looking forward to his debut as a writer and filmmaker."

article-image

On Tuesday, proud dad SRK announced that Aryan will mark his directorial debut in 2025 with a one-of-a-kind Bollywood series, that has also been written by him. "Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, there’s no business like show business," the King Khan wrote.

The series will reportedly give the audience a glimpse of the glamorous world of Bollywood and what it takes for an outsider to succeed in the industry.

article-image

The show is set to have a number of star-studded cameos, and post the announcement, fans hoped that the starkid has cast his father too in the show.

On the other hand, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film, Emergency, which will release on January 17, 2025, after several delays and controversies. The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and the emergency imposed by her across the nation.

