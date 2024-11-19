 Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'

Shah Rukh Khan announced his son Aryan Khan's debut web series which will stream on Netflix. The yet-untitled show, which explores the glitzy yet demanding world of Bollywood, will release in 2025. The makers have also stated that Aryan has directed a 'one of a kind' Bollywood series. The show has been produced by Gauri Khan and created as well as directed by Aryan

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan officially announced his son Aryan Khan's debut web series which will stream on Netflix. The yet-untitled show, which explores the glitzy yet demanding world of Bollywood, will release in 2025.

Taking to his official social media account on Tuesday (November 19), Shah Rukh wrote, "It’s a special day when a new story is being presented for the audience. Today is even more special as @RedChilliesEnt and Aryan Khan embark on their journey to showcase their new series on @NetflixIndia."

He added, "Here’s to untamed story telling….controlled chaos…gutsy scenes and lots and lots of fun and emotions. Go forth and entertain people Aryan and remember, There’s no business like show business."

The makers have also stated that Aryan has directed a 'one of a kind' Bollywood series.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Shah Rukh said, "We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider. It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

About Aryan Khan's debut show

With a mix of gripping drama and witty humour, the series reportedly offers a satirical glimpse into Bollywood, featuring bold characters, star-studded cameos, and a playful take on the industry’s larger-than-life essence.

The series will mark Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s sixth outing together, following the hit dark comedy film Darlings, the critically acclaimed crime-drama Bhakshak, the cop-drama film Class of ’83, the zombie horror series Betaal, and the spy thriller series Bard of Blood.

The show has been produced by Gauri Khan and created as well as directed by Aryan.

