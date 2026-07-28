'Should I Be Worried?': Krystle Dsouza Receives Cryptic Note Saying 'Soon Your Truth Will Be Out'- VIDEO

Krystle Dsouza Receives Cryptic Note Saying 'Soon Your Truth Will Be Out'- VIDEO |

Actress Krystle Dsouza recently shared stunning pictures from the Netherlands, leaving fans swooning over her vacation. However, she later posted a mysterious video on Instagram that left her followers concerned. After wrapping up work and returning to her car in the parking lot, the actress discovered an unsettling handwritten note on her windshield. She recorded the entire incident and shared it with her fans.

Krystle began the video by saying, "So, I am not somebody to do this. But, I just finished work and I came to the parking lot. My car...and this is what was on the windshield." She then turned the camera around to show the handwritten note left on her car.

Reading the note aloud, Krystle revealed that it said, "Smile all you can today, Krystle. Soon your truth will be out!!" The cryptic message left the actress confused, wondering whether she should be worried, concerned, or simply dismiss it as a joke. She also remarked that whoever left the note was "not funny."

Towards the end of the video, Krystle admitted that she usually ignores such incidents but decided to speak about this one because it felt personal. "Usually I do not bother with such things, but this even has my name. So, I know it's not random," she said.

The actress further added, "I don't know if I should be worried, scared, concerned or if this is a joke. Because if this is a joke, then it's really not funny." Her video has since sparked concern among fans, with many urging her to stay safe while others speculated about who could have left the mysterious note.

Interestingly, Krystle Dsouza is also reportedly set to appear in The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. While Prime Video has so far officially confirmed only the participation of Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat, as per Times of India, Krystle has joined the upcoming season as one of the 21 celebrity contestants.