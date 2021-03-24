Shooting for Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' was a challenge for director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

The teaser of 'Toofaan' starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal was recently unveiled on social media by the makers. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie was extensively shot in real locations to achieve an authentic look and feel.

“The script demanded some very real and raw locations and it was most definitely not an easy job. We got into it knowing the challenges, but those that were definitely worth exploring. We shot in Dongri and Nagpada for about a month. The residents in the area were extremely accommodating and lovely to work with. Overall it was a demanding yet pleasant experience for us to work on this very very special film,” says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.