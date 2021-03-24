Shooting for Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofaan' was a challenge for director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

The teaser of 'Toofaan' starring Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal was recently unveiled on social media by the makers. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie was extensively shot in real locations to achieve an authentic look and feel.
“The script demanded some very real and raw locations and it was most definitely not an easy job. We got into it knowing the challenges, but those that were definitely worth exploring. We shot in Dongri and Nagpada for about a month. The residents in the area were extremely accommodating and lovely to work with. Overall it was a demanding yet pleasant experience for us to work on this very very special film,” says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra further added, “Shooting in real locations with a loved star like Farhan, was a challenge. In areas like Dongri, controlling the crowd for the first few days was also a task for the team. But gradually, the crowd became more cordial and made it easy for us to shoot."
Toofaan is presented by Amazon in association with Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar and is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
The sports drama will premier on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)