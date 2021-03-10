Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofan' to release on Amazon Prime in May 2021

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in the 2019 hit 'The Sky Is Pink', is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming outing 'Toofan', the release date of which has been revealed.

The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

Speaking about collaborating with Farhan after the success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' which released 7 years ago, Rakeysh said, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely." He added, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."