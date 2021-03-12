'Toofaan' actor Farhan Akhtar reveals first punching bag he ever hit was at Salman Khan's home

Makers of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports-drama 'Toofaan' finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser on Friday.
The 47-year-old actor took to his handle and shared the first teaser of the movie, in which he will be seen portraying the character of a professional boxer.
"It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.. big big hug. #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin," Akhtar tweeted.
Reacting to the jaw-dropping performance, actor Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratz farhan teaser looks good..."
In response to the 'Sultaan' acctor's tweet, Farhan tweeted, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan... the first punching bag I ever hit was hanging in your home .. "
Shah Rukh Khan, who's currently shooting for 'Pathaan', also took to the micro-blogging site to shower praises on Farhan.
"Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put in ur work. 'Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale,
Kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota' Azad.
Ready to dive into Toofaan.All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @FarOutAkhtar @RakeyshOmMehra," read hhis tweet.
The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.
Farhan seems to have undergone immense training for his character in 'Toofaan', to get into the ring like a boxer and seems like his efforts have paid off.
The production work for the forthcoming movie was stalled when the COVID-induced lockdown was imposed in India back in March 2020. The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
The film slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.
