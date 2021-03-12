'Toofaan' actor Farhan Akhtar reveals first punching bag he ever hit was at Salman Khan's home

Makers of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming sports-drama 'Toofaan' finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser on Friday.

The 47-year-old actor took to his handle and shared the first teaser of the movie, in which he will be seen portraying the character of a professional boxer.

"It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance, madness even. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here's presenting the #ToofaanTeaser.. big big hug. #ToofaanOnPrime premieres May 21, on @primevideoin," Akhtar tweeted.