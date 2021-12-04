Shocking! THIS is what Suniel Shetty feels about sharing screen space with son Ahan!

Suniel Shetty is one proud father as his son Ahan Shetty’s Tadap has finally hit screens. The film, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has everyone unanimously praising the debutant’s performance. “I feel that Ahan has been born today. We had been waiting for the past year-and-half during the pandemic, worried and anxious about what would happen. It is great that Sajid waited and released the film in the theatres. A big thank you to God for making it happen,” Suniel shares.

At the film’s premiere, a host of Bollywood celebs were there to cheer the newbie. “Yes. The industry is there for each other, and it is a family where everyone comes to support someone because they think of him as their own child. Even Kamal Haasan, Mammootty and Mohanlal have also supported him. I am indebted to all of them,” Suniel adds. When asked when he will share screen space with his son, Suniel explains, “This is Ahan’s journey, and I do not want to be greedy. He has just started off and is taking baby steps and needs to be accepted.”

