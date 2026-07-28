'Shocked, Malicious Garbage': Shilpa Shetty REACTS To Viral 'Don't Trust Reservation' Statement, Calls It 'Fake'

Shilpa Shetty debunks viral AI post on reservation |

Actress Shilpa Shetty has strongly reacted to a viral screenshot circulating on social media that falsely attributed a controversial statement on reservation to her. The 51-year-old star clarified that the statement was not made by her and urged people not to believe misleading information being shared online.

'Don't Touch Reservation': Shilpa Shetty's AI Post Goes Viral

The viral screenshots claimed, "Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years, and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation."

Photo Via X

Shilpa Shetty Debunks Viral AI Post On Reservation

Soon after the statement gained traction online, Shilpa addressed the claims and denied any connection with the remarks. Sharing her response, she wrote on Tuesday, July 28, "I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!"

Check it out:

Although the screenshot may appear real due to the similar Instagram display picture and layout matching Shilpa Shetty's original account, it is an AI-generated fake.

Earlier, a similar fake post involving actor Vijay Varma had also gone viral. A screenshot of an emotional note on reservation and privilege was widely circulated on social media and falsely attributed to him.

Vijay Varma Calls Viral Reservation Post 'False'

As the claims intensified, the actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to set the record straight and dismiss the rumours. Vijay reposted the viral screenshot and wrote, "I never posted this. This is all false." He later shared the screenshot once again, reiterating his stance with the message, "I never posted this. This is not my story."

Shilpa Shetty Work Front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Kannada film KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.