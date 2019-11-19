Shloka Mehta dazzles in a blush pink lehenga for Nayantara Kothari's sangeet ceremony

Ambanis are all gearing up for the big fat Indian wedding of their family. Mukesh Ambani's niece Nayantara Kothari is getting married in a few days and the entire family is displaying their best choice of fashion at different ceremonies of the wedding.
Newly married Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, made her glamorous appearance at the sangeet ceremony, in a heavily embellished blush pink lehenga. She looked stunning in the ensemble designed by renowned fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She rounded off her look with diamond and emerald earrings with diamond bangles.
Shloka also made her glamorous appearance at pre-wedding bash of Natyatara. For the event Shloka went for a single shoulder red lace mini dress with floral diamond danglers paired with white Greek-style slippers.
Shloka and Akash Ambani got married this year in March, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, amid the presence of stalwarts across the globe.
