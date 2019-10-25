Shloka Mehta claps back at pregnancy rumours in a stunning lehenga at Ambani Diwali bash

The pregnancy news was a result of a video made by the entire Ambani clan on Shloka's 29th birthday. In the video, Mukesh Ambani exclusively mentioned that "By the time I wish you next year, not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother." This set things in motion for many to believe that she could be expecting.

The Diwali bash was held at Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex. It was attended by players of the Indian cricket. The guests included Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya to name a few.

Shloka and Akash got married this year in March, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, amid the presence of stalwarts across the globe.