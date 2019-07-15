Good news for Shloka Mehta? Mukesh Ambani drops the hint in special video

As Shloka Mehta Ambani celebrated her 29th birthday, the entire Ambani clan made a special surprise video, where each member of the family wished her in a heartfelt message.

Mukesh Ambani exclusively mentioned that "By the time I wish you next year, not only will I be a grandfather but you will be a mother." This could also hint that Shloka is expecting as of now and will soon be a mom.

The song further goes on her journey to find the love of her life, her charming prince whom she found in her childhood friend Akash Ambani.

Nita Ambani went on to say that their home is become world's biggest food destination. She also spoke about Shloka's love for cricket, movies and books.

Towards the end of the video we see Shloka's parents wishing her as well. While the video may seem a bit incomplete as of now, we're certain that the Ambani bahu is enjoying every bit of her married life, and will maintain the same love and affection in the years to come.

Shloka and Akash got married this year in March, in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai, amid the presence of stalwarts across the globe.

Watch the video below: