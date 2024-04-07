'Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Aur Tandav Fame Subha Rajput & Vibhav Roy Call Off Their Engagement: Reports

Subha Rajput, who currently portrays the character of Parvati in Colors TV's mythological series 'Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Aur Tandav,' has garnered widespread admiration for her performance in the show. However, it seems that her personal life has taken a different turn. The actress, who had been engaged to Vibhav Roy, known for his role in 'Shaitani Rasmain,' following a courtship of the past three years, has reportedly ended their relationship.

According to a source close to ETimes TV, both Vibhav and Subha arrived at this decision mutually. The source reveals that despite the difficulty of the choice, they have opted to go their separate ways as they realize they have different aspirations in life. The source explains, ''Although it was a difficult decision, it was right for both of them.''

When contacted for a statement on the matter, Subha declined to comment. Subha and Vibhav first met on the set of the web series 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Rent' in 2019 and fell in love. After three years together, they became engaged in December 2022. However, it appears that their engagement has been called off recently. Notably, both Subha and Vibhav have removed all pictures of their engagement from their social media profiles.