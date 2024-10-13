Shilpa Shetty Looks Devastated After Baba Siddique's Death, Leaves Lilavati Hospital With Raj Kundra After Meeting His Family (VIDEO)

In a shocking turn of events, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and member of NCP, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

After Baba Siddique's tragic passing, Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra arrived at Lilavati hospital to offer condolences and pay their respects to the family. Upon leaving, the Dhadkan actress seemed visibly shaken and emotional as she sat in the back of her car.

Check out the video:

Read Also When Baba Siddique Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

Sanjay Dutt was the first one to rush to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after Baba Siddique's passing. Later, Zaheer Iqbal and Salman Khan were also spotted arriving to pay their respects.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief over the incident, saying, "Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice."

Take a look:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As of yet, the police have identified two of the three attackers involved and have arrested them, while the third one remains absconded. According to the sources, the two suspects claim to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The involvement of the Bishnoi gang is suspected due to Baba Siddique's close ties with Salman Khan, who has previously received threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

Siddique's burial will take place today at 8:30 pm at Bada Kabarastan.

Dr Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, told ANI, "Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead around 11.27 pm. He had bullet wounds on his chest."