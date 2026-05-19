Shikhar Pahariya Showers Love On 'Lady Don' Janhvi Kapoor After Peddi Trailer Release; Actress Reacts

The recently released trailer of Peddi created strong buzz online, and among the many reactions pouring in, one special message caught everyone’s attention. Actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared emotional after receiving a sweet shoutout from rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on social media.

Soon after the trailer dropped on Monday (May 18), Shikhar reshared it on his Instagram story and praised Janhvi’s powerful screen presence. Calling her a “don” both on and off screen, he wrote, “@janhvikapoor Lady Don in reel life and real life,” along with several heart and lovestruck emojis.

He also praised actor Ram Charan and added, “@alwaysramcharan too good brother mass can't wait!”

Janhvi later reposted Shikhar’s story on her own social media account and reacted with emotional and heart emojis, leaving fans delighted with their adorable online exchange.

Although Janhvi and Shikhar have never officially confirmed their relationship, the two are frequently spotted together during holidays, temple visits, parties, and family events. Over the years, their public appearances have continued to fuel dating rumours.

Reports suggest the duo had dated in the past before briefly parting ways and later reconnecting. Shikhar has also remained close to Janhvi’s family and is often seen attending important occasions with them.

Last year, during Anshula Kapoor’s Gor Dhana ceremony, Janhvi and Shikhar grabbed attention with their chemistry in family pictures shared online. In one of the photos, Shikhar stood behind Janhvi with his hand resting on her shoulder while the actress held his little finger.

Earlier this year, Shikhar's family, including his mother and grandparents, attended the premiere of Janhvi's Oscar-nominated film Homebound. Janhvi was also seen seeking blessings from Shikhar’s grandparents, including former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Meanwhile, fans are now eagerly waiting to see Janhvi's performance in Peddi, which continues to generate excitement after its trailer launch.