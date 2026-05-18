'Sultan & Dangal Gave Us Confidence': Ram Charan Thanks Salman Khan & Aamir Khan For Paving Path For Peddi At Trailer Launch Event- Watch VIDEO

Ram Charan Thanks Salman Khan & Aamir Khan For Paving Path For Peddi At Trailer Launch Event |

During the trailer launch event of Peddi, Ram Charan expressed gratitude towards Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He credited the actors for helping prove that sports action dramas work well in the industry. Speaking about the challenges of Peddi, Ram Charan said, "Thanks to first of all Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us and paving the path for such films."

The Peddi lead actor further thanked the Bollywood stars for instilling confidence among filmmakers that such films have strong audience appeal. He added, "Like Sultan and Dangal, it gave us confidence." He added, "We believe that these kinds of films have worked in the past and obviously we fall under same room."

"Thanks to Salman Khan sir and Aamir Khan sir for Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence..."



- Ram Charan pic.twitter.com/bhgiMqRMxX — TIGER_SK (@Tiger3_SK) May 18, 2026

Sports films in Bollywood often go beyond just showcasing games, they focus on discipline, struggle, and emotional transformation. Films like Sultan and Dangal are prime examples of this genre, where sport becomes a medium for personal redemption and social messaging. In Sultan, Salman Khan plays Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who rises to fame, falls from grace, and then makes a powerful comeback, using wrestling as a path to rebuild his life and relationships. In Dangal, Aamir Khan portrays Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trains his daughters to become world-class champions, challenging deep-rooted gender norms and societal expectations. Both films use sports not just as competition, but as a storytelling tool to explore perseverance, sacrifice, and family bonds.

Peddi Trailer

Peddi Hindi trailer was released on T-Series with the caption, "His arena. His rules. His game begins now." Peddi is an upcoming Telugu-language sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles, with music composed by A. R. Rahman.

Set against a rustic rural backdrop, the story reportedly blends intense sports elements like wrestling and cricket with strong emotional drama, focusing on a rugged village hero who rises through struggle, grit, and determination. Ram Charan plays the titular character "Peddi," a powerful and raw persona rooted in village sports culture, while Janhvi Kapoor plays his love interest Achiyamma. The film aims to showcase not just athletic competition but also themes of identity, pride, and survival in a deeply grounded setting.