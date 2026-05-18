Peddi Trailer: 'When Pushpa Goes In Sports', 'Blockbuster'; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Peddi Trailer Reviews | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, was released on Monday. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. Well, the trailer has received a mixed response from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "#Peddi is another typical south masala movie which will work on Day 1 but will fall flat on Monday. #PeddiTrailer is disappointing. The whole trailer went into aura farming of #RamCharan, but the sad thing is Ram Charan is the only good thing in this trailer. Too much screaming, dust, and over-the-top action blocks with no sense. Fans deserve better than this, Ram Charan deserves better than this. Have genuine hope from the movie (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Peddi Trailer Released #JhanviKapoor Performance 👍 & @NimmaShivanna KADAKK Entry 🔥 @AlwaysRamCharan This Time Blockbuster Fix 🥳 Trailer is very good. Content speaks (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Peddi Trailer Be Like: When Pushpa Goes In Sport (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

The movie is about a man named Peddi, who is a cricketer, wrestler, and runner. Ram’s transformation for the role is impressive, and the trailer clearly shows how much effort and hard work he has put into the character.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi was earlier slated to release on March 27, 2026. But, it was postponed to April 30. Later, Buchi Babu, at an event, revealed that the film will hit the big screens on June 25, 2026. However, after Yash's Toxic got postponed, the makers of Peddi preponed the release date of the film, and now, it will finally release on June 4, 2026.

Peddi is originally a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. So, it is getting a pan-India release.