Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Turns Crossover Athlete In This Buchi Babu's Film That Promises To Be Massy Entertainer - Watch Video

Peddi Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and while the teaser had hinted that it will be a sports drama, the trailer has given us some more details about the movie.

The trailer of Peddi is quite impressive. The movie revolves around a character named Peddi, who is a cricketer, a wrestler, and a runner. The trailer shows Peddi's journey and how he has to face many hurdles before becoming successful.

Ram Charan's transformation in the film is commendable, and the trailer shows that the actor has put in a lot of hard work into his role. Janhvi Kapoor doesn't have much to do in the trailer, and it looks like a typical heroine character.

After Ram, it is Divyendu Sharma who steals the show in the trailer, and even Boman Irani leaves a mark. We get a small glimpse of Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar in the trailer, and there's Ravi Kishan as well.

The trailer promises that even though Peddi is a sports drama, the narration will have massy elements in it. So, while the trailer has impressed us, it will be interesting to see how the film turns out to be.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi went through multiple release date changes. The film is now all set to release on June 4, 2026. Peddi is originally a Telugu film, but it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. So, it is getting a pan-India release.

While the Telugu version will get a solo release, the Hindi version will clash at the box office during the weekend with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The Varun Dhawan starrer is slated to release a day after Peddi on June 5, 2026.