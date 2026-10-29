'She's Feminist Only When It Benefits': Janhvi Kapoor's Advice To Veer Pahariya Backfires As Fans Call Out Actress For 'Demeaning' Tara Sutaria |

In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to share dating advice for her boyfriend’s brother, Veer Pahariya. She promptly replied, “Never take her to a concert,” leaving host Karan Johar and the other guests stunned. While her remark quickly grabbed attention on social media, the actress also faced backlash, with netizens accusing her of fuelling a celebrity feud with Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi Kapoor Faces Backlash As She Advises Veer Pahariya To Not Take Ex Tara Sutaria At Concert

After Janhvi made the statement about Tara on Karan Johar’s talk show, she faced online trolling. A user wrote, “She’s feminist only when it benefits her.” Although Tara did not respond to Janhvi’s statement, the internet had plenty to say. A user wrote, “Janhvi took a direct shot at Tara Sutaria over the AP Dhillon concert, but Tara’s comeback is sitting right there on a silver platter: ‘At least I didn’t star in Peddi.’” Reacting to Janhvi’s remark, another user claimed, “Celebrity beef is so back.” Another trolled the Peddi actress, saying, “Putting another woman down isn’t a flex. Her comment on Tara Sutaria was bad.” Another angry fan claimed, "Choosing to demean a woman to set a narrative is just uncool."

Tara was slut shamed,CA,called R word at that time for almost half of a month!!and janhvi casually passing statements like this??and hes not taking her to a concert she's called upon the stage bcz it's fvckin her song,weirdo ig she's feminist only when it benifits her. You don't like trolling but making fun of someone else,selective feminist. #JanhviKapoor #TaraSutaria . — * (@ur_notsofvrt) October 29, 2026

The Pahariya family WhatsApp group must be wild today. Janhvi took a direct shot at Tara Sutariya over the AP Dhillon concert, but Tara’s comeback is sitting right there on a silver platter: "At least I didn't star in Peddi. #JanhviKapoor https://t.co/qRiwiAe2z3 — Abhi (@abhim3010) October 29, 2026

Janhvi kapoor reveals Tara sutaria cheated on Veer paharia at a concert 😭😭😭😭😭😭 celebrity beef is so backkkk 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Parth (@parthsays__) October 29, 2026

Who is gonna tell Janhvi Kapoor? Putting another woman down isn’t a flex. Her comment on Tara Sutaria was bad. https://t.co/IQLFO03fTG — r (@bekhayalime) October 28, 2026

I get that Karan serves them coffee to give us TEA,, but Janhvi Kapoor taking a dig at Tara Sutaria just to win a hamper, knowing how easily women get slut-shamed was stooping low.🙄 Choosing to demean a woman to set a narrative IS JUST UNCOOL. IMO 🥀 https://t.co/y05Ic1SRET — Simra ✨ (@Her_P_O_V) October 29, 2026

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly parted ways in January 2026, months after their relationship became public. The couple made headlines in December 2025 when Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage at his Mumbai concert to perform their song Thodi Si Daaru. A video of Veer in the audience sparked speculation that he was uncomfortable with the singer hugging and kissing Tara on the cheek.

However, both Tara and Veer pushed back against the viral narrative, with Tara calling out alleged false narratives and misleading edits. While the concert controversy fuelled rumours about trouble in their relationship, neither Tara nor Veer publicly confirmed that it contributed to their reported breakup or disclosed the reason for their separation. The controversy resurfaced after Janhvi Kapoor, during an episode of Koffee With Karan 9, advised Veer to “Never take her to a concert”, prompting viewers to believe that the concert controversy led to their breakup.