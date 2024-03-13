Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Accused Of MISUSING Security Cover By Punjab Police

The Punjab Police has levelled some serious allegations against actress Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh, and has accused him of misusing the security cover that was provided to him after he received some threatening calls and videos.

Cops stated that Sukh was making inappropriate use of the security cover which was provided to him for the sole purpose of his safety. "He is misusing the security cover given to him as he runs an organisation. He was instructed not to misuse the security cover, but he disregarded the directive," Surinderpal Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Baba Bakala, said.

He also mentioned that six cases have been filed against Sukh due to his activities and that the cops are probing them.

As soon as the cops issued a statement, Shehnaaz's father went on record to call them "baseless". He stated that the cops were accusing him of wrongdoings because he had recently called them out for not taking any action against those who threatened him.

Read Also Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple Days After 31st Birthday; See PHOTOS

"The cops have not taken any action so far. Police are levelling such baseless allegations to hide their inaction," he told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been spending most of her time in Mumbai as she has her hands full with multiple projects and brand endorsements. She marked her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and post that, she starred in Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming.

Read Also Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: 8 Times The Actress Redefined Hotness

She will be next seen in Sab First Class with Varun Sharma. Not just that, but she is also set to share the screen with Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in Sajid Khan's directorial comeback, 100%.