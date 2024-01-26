Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: 8 Times The Actress Redefined Hotness

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 26, 2024
Shehnaaz Gill, who gained immense popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 13, celebrates her birthday on January 27, 2024.
On the occasion of Shehnaaz Gill's 30th birthday, here is all the times the actress redefined hotness.
Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan in the lead.
Post-Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill's weight transformation became the talk of the town.
Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani's directorial Thank You for Coming.
Shehnaaz Gill is an absolute fashionista and keeps giving us major fashion goals with her stunning looks.
Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans with her hot and stunning pictures.
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen next in Sab First Class with Varun Sharma.
