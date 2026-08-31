'She Was Extremely Rude': Comedian Raunaq Rajani Calls Sarah Jane Dias His 'Least Favourite' Celebrity Guest - VIDEO

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Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani has spoken about his experience with celebrity guests who have appeared on his YouTube comedy show RelationShit Advice. The show features comedians and celebrities, with some guests appearing to promote their films or web series. Set before a live audience, the format revolves around offering deliberately terrible relationship advice to people who write in with their problems, often turning their situations into comedy.

Raunaq Rajani Reveals His 'Least Favourite' Celebrity Guest

Recently, Raunaq was asked to name his "least favourite" celebrity guest during an appearance on the Moment of Silence podcast, hosted by Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan. He named actress Sarah Jane Dias, although her name was beeped out during the episode. However, his subsequent comments made it fairly obvious whom he was referring to.

Raunaq Rajani Calls Sarah Jane Dias 'Extremely Rude'

Raunaq said, "She was so fu*king rude...” When Sakshi appeared confused and asked, "Who is that?," Raunaq continued, "Ya, who is that? She is just so rude, extremely rude."

Recalling the actress’ appearance on his show, Raunaq said she had come along with four or five other actors to promote the web series Kankhajura. He also mentioned Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju as being part of the cast.

'She Was Just Being Rude'

Describing the interaction, Raunaq claimed that the actress was "just being rude" and recalled a moment when everyone was seemingly left wondering about her behaviour. "Everyone was like, 'But ma'am, who are you?'" he said.

Praises Sunny Kaushal

Raunaq was also asked to name his favourite celebrity guest on the show. He chose actor Sunny Kaushal, describing him as "nonchalantly good." Raunaq questioned why audiences do not get to see more of Sunny, praising his personality and presence during his appearance.

Sarah Jane Dias has yet to publicly respond to his remarks.