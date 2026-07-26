Comedian Raunaq Rajani Alleges Wife Suffered Rib Fracture During Mumbai Protest, Shares Video Showing Exact Moment She Was Injured

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has alleged that his wife suffered a fractured rib during the Shivaji Park protest in Mumbai after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a policeman while being detained. Sharing a detailed video on social media on July 26, Rajani also posted footage that he claimed captured the exact moments leading to her injury.

In the video, Rajani said he and his wife were detained by police during the protest on July 22.

"Hi, my wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I get detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They have shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain on my neck. She ended up having pain on her ribs," he said.

He explained that they initially did not realise the seriousness of the injury because they believed others had suffered worse during the protests.

"We didn't make a big deal out of it because honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is. We went away to Delhi the next day. She came back. The pain was not reducing. So we went to a doctor who said she should get an X-ray and she has a fracture. Now, I have video footage to show you what exactly happened."

Rajani then shared multiple clips that he said documented the sequence of events. Narrating the footage, he alleged that he and his wife were questioning the detention of a young protester when police officers approached them.

"So it starts with this kid getting detained and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."

He further alleged that his wife was manhandled while trying to intervene.

Rajani claimed another officer, whom he identified as being dressed in red, forcefully pushed his wife into the police vehicle. "This was supposed to be done by a lady cop. He's using his entire body to shove her in. Then they have tried to detain another innocent boy and they're shoving him at her because they couldn't."

According to Rajani, the injury occurred after they were inside the police bus.

"So, as you probably heard a lady cop even said but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife. Now, the same cop who pinned me to the ground, the one in khaki, he enters. Now, show this exact thing from inside the bus and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib."

He also claimed that he tried to protect his wife during the incident. "So, at this point, I want to make sure my wife doesn't get any hurt. So, I'm asking her to hold my hand. Now, as you saw in the other video, once we were on the floor, the man in khaki enters."

"And now, he kicks my wife and separates her hands. Watch it again, see his leg movement."

Rajani further criticised the alleged use of force against protesters and said the couple has approached the police seeking legal action.

"Now, this nationwide protest has started only because the government has misused the police machinery and used it to beat up innocent protesters. And when we stood up for that exact cause in Mumbai, the police instead of pulling back tried to double down and do the same shit on us. We don't pay our fucking taxes so the police can beat us up."

"They're supposed to protect us. We have filed a complaint in Shivaji Park Police Station. We are waiting for them to call us back so we can do an FIR."

"They told us to wait till a senior comes. There were no seniors in the police station yesterday. So, we're waiting for the senior to come so we can file an FIR against this guy and this guy in red. So please, Mumbai Police, I hope you take this as seriously as I am."

At the time of writing, Mumbai Police had not publicly responded to Rajani's allegations.