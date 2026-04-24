'She Scolded The People There...': Asha Bhosle's Grandson Reveals Singer Watched 3-Hour-Long Marathi Play A Day Before Her Death

Chin2 Bhosle recalls Asha Bhosle's final days | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 Bhosle spoke about her demise, revealing that just 3-4 days before her death, they had a regular evening discussing the Iran-US-Israel conflict while eating mangoes. The singer passed away on April 12, 2026, at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure; she had been admitted a day earlier with extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, and her condition later deteriorated.

Chin2 Bhosle Recalls Asha Bhosle's Final Days

Speaking about her final days, Chin2 told Indian Express, "She went to watch a three-hour-long Marathi play a day before. She went on stage, and scolded the people there to keep the art alive. That’s how she was right till the end."

'Asha Bhosle Went Beautifully In Her Sleep'

Furthermore, he said Asha Bhosle passed away 'in the most beautiful way possible,' in her sleep, without pain, and in a serene state. He added that when he offered to come to the hospital, she told him, "Let me just sleep for a little while," saying she went on her own terms, just the way she lived her life.

'Zanai Bhosle Is Shattered'

He also shared that Zanai Bhosle, who shared a close bond with Asha, has been extremely upset after the singer’s death and is 'shattered.' He added that Asha played a crucial role in her singing and upbringing, and they had been performing together since she was young. He noted that everyone is devastated, and while they briefly wondered how to move forward, they are drawing strength and inspiration from Asha.

"As a mother, she lost two children, which is the most painful thing for a person, but she stoically, with resolve, made it through. She would always say, ‘You have to adapt, bad things happen, time heals all.’ All of us look up to that and think, look how she coped. If that doesn’t inspire us, what will?," shared Chin2 Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle Last Rites

The last rites of Asha were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. Her mortal remains were taken from her Lower Parel residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Draped in the tricolour, the singing legend was laid to rest with full state honours.