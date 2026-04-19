'In So Much Pain Right Now...': Zanai Bhosle Slams Pap Page For Sharing Old Video With Reem Shaikh Days After Asha Bhosle's Death

Zanai Slams Pap Page For Re-Sharing Old Video | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Her sudden loss took a massive toll on her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, with whom she shared a close bond. Ever since Asha's demise, Zanai has been sharing emotional posts remembering her late grandmother on social media.

Zanai Slams Pap Page For Re-Sharing Old Video

Amid the difficult time, a paparazzi page, Telly Times Official, shared a video of Zanai with actress Reem Shaikh on Instagram, shot outside a cafe in Mumbai. In the clip, Zanai, upon noticing the paparazzi, is seen opening her hair while dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, hugging Reem, and heading toward her car. She later poses with Reem at the paps' request.

However, the video, an old clip, did not go down well with Zanai, who slammed the page for re-sharing the six-month-old footage during such a difficult phase of her life, as she is grieving Asha. Commenting on the post, Zanai wrote, "This is nearly 6 months ago, I am in so much pain right now please don’t post such video’s of mine, please."

Check out the video:

Asha Bhosle Last Rites

The last rites of Asha were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday. Her mortal remains were taken from her Lower Parel residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. Draped in the tricolour, the singing legend was laid to rest with full state honours.

The funeral was attended by several prominent personalities from the film, sports and political spheres. Among those present were actors Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Vivek Oberoi and Jackie Shroff, along with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and actress Padmini Kolhapure. Political leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray also paid their respects.

The legendary singer, who was also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son, Anand Bhosle, and granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle.