'She Is A Wonderful Woman': Upasana Singh DEFENDS Shilpa Shinde Days After She Confessed About False Sexual Harassment Case

Actress Upasana Singh came out in support of Shilpa Shinde after the actress faced criticism for admitting that the sexual harassment allegations she made against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli nearly nine years ago were false.

Shinde’s revelation, made recently on a podcast, sparked strong reactions from members of the television industry and organisations such as FWICE and AICWA. While many have criticised the actress, Upasana believes her public admission should also be acknowledged.

Having worked with Shilpa on multiple television shows, Upasana said she knows the actress personally and feels the situation should be viewed with nuance.

“I know Shilpa Shinde very well. We have worked together on three shows. Not every human being is the same. I heard a lot of negative things about her. If I justify what she has done, it would be wrong. She made a mistake, realised it, and said sorry. She said that this weighed on her heart. If she had not realised it, she wouldn’t have said it," she told Screen in an interview.

The veteran actress also highlighted what she described as Shilpa’s lesser-known side, saying that she has often supported junior artistes and crew members during difficult situations on set.

“A side of Shilpa that no one is talking about is that she is a wonderful woman. I don’t know how people will react to me saying this, but from my personal experience, I am saying this. On set, if any spotboy, lightman, or makeup man has faced a problem, Shilpa Shinde took a stand for them. Anyone who goes to her and says he doesn’t have food to eat, Shilpa Shinde is the one to help them. She has helped so many people and is so kind-hearted."

Discussing the controversy further, Upasana suggested that the circumstances surrounding the dispute at the time should also be considered.

“In our industry, we face situations where two people are fighting. In that moment, out of anger and frustration, people cross their limit and say something they don’t mean. Look at her situation from back then. She might not have had money, she wouldn’t have wanted to do the show anymore, must have had her frustration. She was told that her case was not valid. That is why she took this step. I am not justifying this, but I am looking at the situation in which she must have taken this step. Even after that, the same producers are working with Shilpa. Had they felt bad or her allegations would have affected their life so much, would they work with her again? No, but they are also sensible people who know that it happened in the spur of the moment."

On Saturday, AICWA demanded strict action, arguing that false allegations can have serious consequences, including damage to a person’s reputation, career, family life and mental well-being.

Despite the backlash, Upasana feels the focus should not solely be on Shilpa’s mistake but also on her willingness to admit it publicly.

“People are reacting because she confessed. Had she kept quiet, people wouldn’t be saying so many bad things about her. Rather than looking at her courage and her situation, they are commenting. Haven’t people made mistakes? She has accepted her mistake and confessed to it in front of the world. I might not have the courage to do what she did. People can pull her up for doing wrong, but she shouldn’t be slammed or projected like a villain," the actress concluded.